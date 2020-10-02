(Video) Klopp reacts to Champions League Group and makes interesting points on all three opponents

Jurgen Klopp is pleased with Liverpool’s Champions League Group – and was full of praise for Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland during today’s press-conference.

Thankfully for the Reds, we have no behemoth opponents – which is good as we could have easily been drawn alongside the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid – who were in Lower Pots.

What’s also good about our opponents is that it involves very short travels. We could have been heading to Russia or Ukraine, so quick flights to Amsterdam, Italy and Denmark are appreciated!

We think Liverpool will storm the Group and are looking forward to our assault on No.7 very much.

Watch Klopp’s comments, below: