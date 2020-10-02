(Video) Marko Grujic bosses it v Arsenal: Easily worth £20m+ and would walk into nearly every PL side

It says a lot about Liverpool’s strength in depth that Marko Grujic is surplus to requirements and maybe our NINTH choice central midfielder…

Right now, Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Curtis Jones are legitimately ahead of him in the pecking order.

But Grujic ran the show against Lincoln last time out in the EFL Cup and did the same v Arsenal at Anfield last night.

He’s physically imperious, technically sharp and really smart tactically in the no.6 role.

There’s a big part of us that wants him to stay, but the reality is there just aren’t going to be enough minutes for him and at 24, he needs them.

But he is easily a player who should warrant £20m+ and we think he’d get in basically every side Premier League side – bar perhaps Manchester City.

He’s a better option than Nemanja Matic for United though – and he’d play for Arsenal and Spurs – to boot.

Let’s hope Michael Edwards sorts a good deal for him, as he’s a really nice player.