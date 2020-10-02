(Video) Rhys Williams’ excellent performance v Arsenal: Young CB looks assured, clever and strong

Liverpool were knocked out of the EFL Cup last night on penalties, which in truth, is something we can live with…

But what’s irritating is that it means game-time for the likes of Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott (who didn’t play last night) will be harder to come by, now.

The former was the best of our youngsters, and you can see his every contribution in the highlight video below.

He is strong, composed on the ball and even shares a few of Virgil van Dijk’s characteristics.

Liverpool will not be buying a new centre-back before the window closes in a few weeks’ time – so Williams is likely the fifth choice option for the Premier League side now – behind VVD, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho.