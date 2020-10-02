Xherdan Shaqiri is leaving Liverpool… And Jurgen Klopp has all but confirmed it

We were surprised and in truth, a little disappointed last night to see Xherdan Shaqiri out of the Liverpool squad.

He was tremendous in the game before v Lincoln, smashing in a stunning freekick, and we assumed he’d be on the right wing for the Arsenal clash…

But Jurgen Klopp picked Harry Wilson instead, with the Swiss nowhere to be seen – with many Liverpool fans assuming he’d simply picked up another injury.

“I don’t want to say something about [his future]. He is not injured and he didn’t do anything wrong. It is the time of year where the manager gets some info and then we have to act,” Klopp told reporters – intimating a bid for the midfielder has arrived. 

At EOTK, we’d be more inclined to keep Shaqiri and sell Divock Origi – but the Belgian has Klopp’s faith and will be staying – while Shaq and Rhian Brewster are up for sale – as is Wilson, the man who missed the decisive penalty last night.

Shaq’s career at Anfield has not been one that has featured too many minutes, but definitely some amazing moments.

He scored a brace that downed Manchester United, and most famously, delivered the cross for Gini Wijnaldum’s header v Barcelona.

As a result, he’ll always be welcomed back with open arms by the supporters – and we still reckon we can make a profit on what we paid Stoke a few years back.

