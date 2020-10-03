Fans spot Minamino has found his spot in the squad as an honorary Brazilian

Yesterday was Alisson and Roberto Firmino’s birthday, as two of our Brazilians turned 28 and 29 respectively.

The pair went to a Steak House to celebrate, but we very much like that they brought Takumi Minamino with them!

An Instagram post by Macello Meat House shows Taki inbetween the Liverpool legends – which makes us smile.

Minamino arrived in January as our first ever Japanese player, but just a few months in to his Anfield tenure, the team was forced to lockdown – which must have been a very strange experience for the new signing given the new city and the loneliness.

So the fact Ali and Bobby seem to have taken him under his wing is great, and is being shared all over social media.

Minamino didn’t play great against Arsenal on Thursday, but the fact Sadio Mane has contracted COVID-19 perhaps gives him a chance to feature v Aston Villa at the weekend.

We reckon it’s between him and Diogo Jota for a starting spot.