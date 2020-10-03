‘Hello I’ve been tested positive…’ Sadio Mane posts message to fans after COVID-19 news

Sadio Mane is the latest Liverpool player to test positive for coronavirus.
Kostas Tsimikas caught it in the summer, and new signing Thiago is currently in self-isolation due to his own positive test last week…
Mane will now miss the Aston Villa game on Sunday, which is a little worrying considering he’s easily been our best player so far this season – but we hope he’ll be back after the international break to face Everton.
Our brilliant no.10 posted this message on Instagram to share his thoughts and feelings with the fans.
It seems he’s doing just fine and is not experiencing the symptoms too badly.
There is a slight worry the way that multiple Liverpool players are contracting the virus, of course.
All the club can do is stay as vigilant as possible – but if Mane has come into close contact with many of his team-mates – which is likely
Hello I´ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 Virus spreading all over the world I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together💪💪# Salut à tout le monde,J’ai été testé positif au Coronavirus Mais je voudrais vous rassurer que je me sens bien. Je n'ai pas de symptôme sévère. A cet effet, j’ai immédiatement été mis en quarantaine afin de bien récupérer. Pour votre santé et celle de vos proches, continuez à respecter les mesures barrières. Vous participerez à freiner la deuxième vague de contamination et ainsi empêcher la propagation de la Covid 19 dans le monde. Je reviendrai plus fort qu'avant ! Ensemble nous sortirons de cette épreuve💪💪 !
