‘Hello I’ve been tested positive…’ Sadio Mane posts message to fans after COVID-19 news

Sadio Mane is the latest Liverpool player to test positive for coronavirus.

Kostas Tsimikas caught it in the summer, and new signing Thiago is currently in self-isolation due to his own positive test last week…

Mane will now miss the Aston Villa game on Sunday, which is a little worrying considering he’s easily been our best player so far this season – but we hope he’ll be back after the international break to face Everton.

Our brilliant no.10 posted this message on Instagram to share his thoughts and feelings with the fans.

It seems he’s doing just fine and is not experiencing the symptoms too badly.

There is a slight worry the way that multiple Liverpool players are contracting the virus, of course.

All the club can do is stay as vigilant as possible – but if Mane has come into close contact with many of his team-mates – which is likely