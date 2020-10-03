(Image) New Liverpool signing spotted at Melwood before club announcement

If you look in the middle of the featured image here, you can see new Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga!

The club has completed the deal for the Brazilian stopper, who is only 17, but rated as one of the best talents in his homeland – and certainly the best keeper.

Liverpool have paid £1.8m for Pitaluga from Fluminense, where he’s been training alongside Alisson’s brother Muriel Becker!

Now, he’ll learn from the world’s best – training at Melwood alongside Adrian and Kelleher as well.

It’ll be some time before Pitaluga is ready for first-team football, as keepers mature much slower than outfielders – but there is not a better place for him to develop.

John Achterberg is a much better coach than given credit for – and we’re looking forward to seeing the improvements Pitaluga can make over the next few years.

Perhaps he’ll get an EFL Cup debut next season – who knows!