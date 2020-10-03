Rhian Brewster’s emotional thank you to Liverpool and the fans

Rhian Brewster yesterday left for Sheffield United on a permanent deal.

He will cost the Blades £23.5m, with Liverpool securing an option to get Brewster back in three years for an undisclosed fee.

Brewster took to Twitter upon his exit and thanked for the fans and the club for their support and role in his development – which you can read below:

Huge love to all my teammates, taking me under their wing and pushing me to be better every single day. I leave here with special memories and countless learnings. But most importantly, better than I arrived ❤️🔴 #YNWA 2/2 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 2, 2020

We really hope Brewster does the business at Brammall Lane…

If so, Liverpool can bring in a young, hungry forward for a great price just when we’re really looking to replace Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian turned 29 yesterday, so he won’t be around forever and at some point, Jurgen Klopp will have to start thinking about the next legendary frontline at Liverpool…

Perhaps Brewster can be a part of it!