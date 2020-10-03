Some Man. City fans claim hilarious Michael Edwards conspiracy after Reds gets £23.5m for Brewster

Manchester City fans on fansite Blue Moon reckon that there is a conspiracy theory involving Liverpool and the players we’ve sold under Michael Edwards’ watch.

Many have stated that something must be awry, when Sheffield United are paying £23.5m for Rhian Brewster – not long after Bournemouth paid a similar sum for Dom Solanke!

In the tweet below – you can read the comments – and they are utterly hilarious.

The lads on Bluemoon have taken the, uh, Rhian Brewster transfer well pic.twitter.com/o22KthZArY — Seán (@shornKOOMINS) October 3, 2020

We wonder who exactly is part of this supposed conspiracy theory… All the teams who agree to pay this money for our squad players? How exactly does that work…?

And all from a club who have been proven to have cheated FFP over the past decade and essentially got away with it.

Anyway – we’re a better side than City this season – and were a significantly better side last term.

And if current form proves anything, the gap may have gotten even bigger.