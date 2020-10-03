(Video) James Pearce speaks on Liverpool’s Jadon Sancho interest and 2021 chances: ‘It’ll become a talking point if he stays put’

James Pearce has given an interview to Anfield Agenda in which he discusses the possibility of Jadon Sancho ending up at Liverpool…

Obviously, the winger won’t be signing this summer – with Borussia Dortmund very keen on keeping him in Germany for another season after Manchester United’s strange transfer strategy has seen them confuse the Bundesliga giants.

Pearce has suggested that an Anfield switch will likely only become a reality if one of the front-three departs, as although Jurgen Klopp is a big fan, it’s not possible to fit Sancho and the front-three together in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3.

The manager is obviously a massive fan of Sancho, but the price-tag is going to be enormous and as Liverpool have shown this summer – the board likes to balance the books.

As a result, we’d probably need to make a big sale in order to cover the cost of Sancho’s potential arrival, and there is no way any Liverpool fan should advocate that right now.