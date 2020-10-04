Amazingly, Dejan Lovren has weighed in on Liverpool’s 7-2 defeat

Dejan Lovren was the victim of many a social media scowling during his time at Liverpool.

The Croat is a good player, but an emotional defender will never be an elite one – and he cost us on far too many an occasion.

Tonight though, we could have done with his proactive defending from Minute One. Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa and nobody quite understands what on earth went wrong.

Adrian was at fault for the first, but realistically, there were six more he couldn’t do anything about!

Lovren has taken to Twitter to explain how the whole team must take responsibility – and in that respect – he’s right.

His mate Mo Salah scored twice, but everyone else, to a man, was shambolic.