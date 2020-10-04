Guardiola “more than satisfied” as Liverpool could go eight points clear of City this weekend

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reacted after drawing with newly-promoted Leeds United, potentially paving the way for Liverpool to go eight points clear of their closest Premier League title rivals.

To be fair, we’ve seen just how good Marcelo Bielsa’s side are this season, they gave us a run for our money at Anfield on the opening day of the season – but we did actually get the win.

Leeds’ 1-1 draw with City was a fantastic advert for the Premier League, with two of the best managers in the country locking their horns and trying to out-with each-other.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola explained that he is happy with how the season is going so far. “I know we have to win games to be on top,” he’s quoted as saying by the MEN. “But I am not going to start after three games to think if we are going to win the league. It is what it is.

“I know the situation, where we are, how we finished last season, the players we have. I am more than satisfied with what we have done so far.”

Everton are currently storming the Premier League, with four wins from four – so we should be careful trying to make predictions based on so few games, it’ll start to take shape by Christmas.

It should also be noted that City will have played a game less than Liverpool at the end of the weekend, with the Citizens able to close the gap by three points with a win over Arsenal in a fortnight.

There is an international break coming up, and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to having an eight-point lead hanging over Pep’s head for the duration of it.