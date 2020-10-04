How LFC could line-up without Mane after COVID-19 diagnosis; Klopp has three clear options

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane when they face Aston Villa on Sunday night, with the Senegal international now taking 10 days off in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s a huge blow for the Reds, but a necessary measure to not have the superstar forward mixing with this squad while he’s carrying highly infectious virus.

Our No.10 tested positive earlier this week and skipped training, a few days after Thiago Alcantara confirmed he’d also contracted the disease.

Obviously we wish Mane all the very best and are sure he’ll be back at Melwood as soon as possible, but the Reds have options for this weekend.

New signing Diogo Jota is obviously the preferred choice, with the Portugal international already making two appearances since signing last month.

But it may be a little too soon for the new lad, after playing against Arsenal in the EFL Cup, so Divock Origi becomes a very viable option.

The last realistic choice is Takumi Minamino – while Taki, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah playing in a three may not sound obvious, the Japan international is capable of filling in on the left-wing.

Our No.18 is in great form at the moment, and if the boss wants to go full strength we’d suggest letting him fill in for Mane for the time being.