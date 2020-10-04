Ignore the stupid critics, there are no issues with Firmino’s finishing as No.9 drops masterclass

Roberto Firmino is perhaps the best in the world at what he does for his Liverpool team-mates, and Jurgen Klopp knows exactly how valuable he is to his set-up.

Not everyone has the ability to discern what Bobby offers, though – with much of what he does unable to be presented in a simple statistical form.

ESPN FC highlighted this recently, with this absolute mess of a tweet (below):

Calvert-Lewin is on fire in the Premier League 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JmxFOVryeU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 3, 2020

Firmino’s role isn’t to score goals, it’s to create spaces and chances for his team-mates, it’s part of the reason Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are so prolific.

But that isn’t to say the Brazilian isn’t capable of finding the back of the net himself – he’s scored some massive goals for us over the years.

In the latest instalment of LFC TV‘s Inside: Training, Firmino dropped a finishing masterclass.

There isn’t one specific moment or run of play that shows this off especially, but if you take the time to watch the whole thing you’ll see what we mean.

When our No.9 is given license to attack the goal and isn’t employed to create for others, he’s more than capable of finding the back – and you can see prime examples of this in the video below.

Pictures via LFC TV.