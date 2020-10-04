(Image) Dates & times confirmed for Liverpool’s Champions League group stage fixtures

Liverpool were drawn into Champions League Group D with Dutch giants Ajax, Italian club Atalanta and Danish outfit Midtjylland.

The dates and times have now been confirmed for the fixtures between the four teams – and you can see them all in the image at the bottom of this article.

If you don’t fancy reading the full list – including the fixtures of three other groups – here is a breakdown of the games Liverpool will play in:

MD 1: 21/10/2020 – 21.00 – Ajax v. Liverpool

MD 2: 27/10/2020 – 21.00 – Liverpool v. Midtjylland

MD 3: 3/11/2020 – 21.00 – Atalanta v. Liverpool

MD 4: 25/11/2020 – 21.00 – Liverpool v. Atalanta

MD 5: 1/12/2020 – 21.00 – Liverpool v. Ajax

MD 6: 9/12/2020 – 18.55 – Midtjylland v. Liverpool