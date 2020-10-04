Klopp provides injury update on Alisson and it’s not good news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an update on the fitness of goalkeeper Alisson, after the Brazilian wasn’t selected for the Reds’ game against Aston Villa on Sunday night.

Speaking to the media before kick-off, the boss confirmed our No.1 has sustained a shoulder injury and may be facing a few weeks on the sidelines.

Even with the international break coming up, Klopp isn’t sure Alisson will be ready for our next Premier League fixture, with Adrian expected to fill-in.

Read the boss’ full quote below, via Evening Standard reporter David Lynch:

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker sustained a shoulder injury in training on Saturday and is likely to miss #LFC's trip to Everton: “It’s an international break, I’m pretty sure after that he will not be ready. Then we have to see week by week.” — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 4, 2020

Adrian was the stand-in for Ali as the Reds took on Villa away from home, and the Spaniard could be set for another run in the team this year.

Hopefully Alisson is back as soon as possible, and it could be suggested Klopp is exaggerating the injury to keep his No.1 from travelling with Brazil.

That, of course, is purely speculation – but everyone at Liverpool will be hoping Ali gets the treatment he needs and is back between the sticks at Anfield as soon as possible.