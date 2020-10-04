Liverpool fans will love what Robbo told Alisson after scoring past him in training on his birthday

It was Alisson and Roberto Firmino’s birthday on Saturday, with the Brazilian duo seen celebrating together in a series of social media posts.

As ever is the case, Andy Robertson dropped a funny tweet for the occasion, with the Scot very much in tune with what supporters find amusing.

The full-back slotted a goal past Alisson in training and shared a photo of it on Twitter, with the caption ‘don’t care if it’s your birthday,’ – take a look at the tweet below:

We at EOTK love Robbo’s sense of humour and hope these sort of social media posts continue.

Nowadays, we’ve never been closer to the players themselves because of platforms like Twitter and Instagram – which isn’t always a good thing!

But it offers fans a chance to see a clean peek behind the curtain every now and then and we love it.