Liverpool named as surprise destination for want-away Barcelona star – report

It’s been a busy transfer window for Liverpool – after biding their time, the Reds have signed Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota for the first team.

But according to a report in SPORT, we may not be finished just yet. The Catalan-based outlet has linked us with a move for Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele.

The report claims Jurgen Klopp is interested in the young Frenchman, who is now ready to leave Barcelona with the club giving him a push to lighten the wage bill.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, United have opened talks with Dembele, who rejected a move to Anfield earlier this summer.

There are two reasons to dismiss this rumour out of hand – and the big one is Jota. If Klopp was interested in a left-winger, that thirst has surely been quenched by the former Wolves man.

Dembele doesn’t start ahead of Sadio Mane, and the Senegal star isn’t going anywhere, so what would now be the point in splashing the cash for another left-winger?

The other reason is that United’s pursuit of the Frenchman is well-documented by European media, for us to come out of nowhere and swoop in is very unlikely.