“Null and void it” – Twitter reacts as Liverpool get thrashed 7-2 Aston Villa away from home

It was not a day for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to remember as the Premier League champions were thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa away from home.

It was a staggering performance by the Reds, who looked really off-colour from the opening five minutes.

Simply put, everything went wrong for us and Villa capitalised. A few errors at the back and some heavily deflected shots all went against us.

These aren’t excuses, but will hopefully help us remember that this is a freak result and we’ll be able to put it right after the international break.

It was harrowing to go through, though – the final whistle was a thing of mercy – and loads of Liverpool fans and journalists have been responding on social media.

Take a look at some select tweets below, with The Athletic’s James Pearce leading the way by saying we should “null and void it” after the humbling result.

Null and void it — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2020

Adrian ffs. He's just simply not good enough. #LFC — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) October 4, 2020

We’re lucky it wasn’t more than 7-2. Credit to Aston Villa, what a performance. You win some, you lose some.

Liverpool deserve every bit of criticism we get. Not good enough⚽️🔴. #LFC. — Shaun Young (@ShaunYoung_1) October 4, 2020

Humiliating scoreline, but absolutely pathetic mentality shown by the boys, barely trying to get back in this one. Hopefully Klopp uses this as a major wake up call that they wouldn’t just walk the league again, but lots of work to do to fix that defence. Bring on the derby. #LFC — NC Dubé (@NatashaDube) October 4, 2020

Not happened in a long time, but I’m embarrassed to be a red tonight. That was a disgrace. Not interested in a narrative, champions should not lose 7-2 to a team that only just managed to stay up the season before. No excuses. Pathetic. #LFC — Chris Searle (@SearlyC82) October 4, 2020

It seemed like Villa had 15 players on the pitch.. #AVLLIV #LFC pathetic defending.. shambolic performance never to be repeated! — Paul Kelly (@Nobbyfolk) October 4, 2020

Klopp just saved Ole’s job there . Shambles. #lfc — Chris Jones (@Madscouser72) October 4, 2020

Embarrassing. I'm glad there's no away fans tonight because no one would deserve to pay to see that shambles. Hopefully Klopp will read the riot act behind the scenes. #LFC — Cahal Boyd 🇪🇺#JFT96 (@cahalboyd) October 4, 2020