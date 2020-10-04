(Video) Adrian drops absolute clanger within five minutes, gifting Villa the lead over LFC

Adrian is filling in for Alisson for Liverpool this weekend, with the Brazilian missing out through a shoulder injury.

The Spaniard really didn’t make a good early impression on the game, dropping an absolute clanger within five minutes from kick-off against Aston Villa.

He passed the ball out to Joe Gomez, but didn’t make it easy for the centre-half and an interception by Ollie Watkins set up an easy goal.

It looks like we’re going to be stuck with Adrian between the sticks for a few weeks, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the extend of Alisson’s injury.

Let’s hope this is the low point of his temporary stint in the starting XI!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):