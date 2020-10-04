(Video) Liverpool “did all the things you should not do” in 7-2 defeat – Klopp

There is no denying it, Liverpool put in a shambolic performance against Aston Villa and walked away with a humbling 7-2 loss.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp said that the Reds “did all the things you should not do” at Villa park, with mistakes in defence, midfield and attack.

The boss is spot on – you don’t ship seven goals because of one or two players – it’s an embarrassing performance up and down the pitch.

Here are some words from the boss from after the game (via Sky Sports):