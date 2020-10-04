(Video) Salah scores thunderous half-volley for Liverpool after driving run by Jota

Get in – Liverpool pull one back against Aston Villa after going 2-0 down away at Aston Villa, and of course it was the Egyptian King.
Diogo Jota made a striding run into the box and played in a dangerous pass to Naby Keita near the penalty spot.
The midfielder couldn’t control the ball and a chance fell to Mohamed Salah who slammed home a half-volley to get one back for the Reds.
It was a solid finish, but something we expect from the Egyptian superstar.
Take a watch of the video below (via beIN Sports):
GOAL!
The ball breaks to Mo Salah in the box and he makes no mistake, firing high into the corner
Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool#AVLLIVpic.twitter.com/AONp42NICX
— theLOCAL.ug🇺🇬 (@thelocalnewsug) October 4, 2020
COMMENTS