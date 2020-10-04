(Video) “Well done to Aston Villa” – van Dijk humble in defeat but promises LFC will bounce back

Liverpool put in a shambolic performance as the Premier League champions shipped a host of goals in a 7-2 humbling away at Villa Park.

From the first five minutes, we didn’t look right – and that continued for the full 90 minutes.

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota were the shining standouts in a very dull affair, but the team’s overall performance was unacceptable.

Speaking after the game, Virgil van Dijk said “well done to Aston Villa,” but promised Liverpool are going to bounce back.

