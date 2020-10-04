(Video) Young LFC full-back provides Robbo-esque assist for goal while on loan in MLS

Young Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher is adjusting to life in North American very nicely indeed, bagging a decent assist for Toronto FC in his second appearance for the Canadian outfit.

The Scot is on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions, with Jurgen Klopp happy enough with his options and wanting to give the 21-year-old the chance to play regularly.

Gallacher assisted Ayo Akinola just before the hour mark in Toronto’s 2-1 win over Philadelphia with a splendid Andy Robertson-esque cross into the box.

Take a look at the video below (via MLS/TFC/TSN):