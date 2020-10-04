(Video) Youngsters Elliott & Koumetio have Alisson scrambling on his line in training

Billy Koumetio and Harvey Elliott are two of the most promising players in the youth ranks at Liverpool right now.

The quality of the winger was already known, but the young Frenchman has been a surprise package for fans since pre-season.

As such, the duo have been taking part at Melwood with the senior team more often.

In the latest instalment of LFC TV’s Inside: Training, there’s a moment Koumetio and Elliott combine to leave Alisson scrambling on his line.

It’s only momentarily, though – with the Brazilian quickly regaining his composure.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 7.23: