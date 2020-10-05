Embarrassed Aldridge labels LFC’s 7-2 loss as the worst defensive display in his lifetime

Liverpool legend John Aldridge isn’t ever scared of expressing his opinion, he shoots from the hip and gives his honest views.

Tweeting during the horrific 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa last night, the former Ireland international labelled the Reds’ performance as ’embarrassing.’

Going a little further, Aldo said it was the worst defensive performance he’s ever seen in his lifetime, and there are no excuses for such a woeful showing.

Take a look at his tweet below:

This is the worse defensive display I’ve probably ever seen in my lifetime from Lfc!i can’t watch anymore I’m going to bed it’s that bad!No excuses just woeful,you score 2 goals at any ground and you should win.A big wake up call hopefully.Embarrassed — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) October 4, 2020

MORE: ‘You have no clue…play FIFA and judge’ – Lovren takes down LFC fans online

While we can appreciate this was written in the heat of the moment, we are inclined to agree with what Aldo said about the Reds’ performance.

Never have we seen a team cut through ours like a hot knife as if we’re butter – it was unbelievable and heads were gone all over the pitch.

Only Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson can come out of that shambles of a game with their heads held high – they were a glimmer in a dark pit of a performance.

But there aren’t any real positives to take from a 7-2 loss to Villa – it’s time for the players to bounce back in a big way for the fans, for Jurgen Klopp and for themselves.