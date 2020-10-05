(Images) ‘You have no clue…play FIFA and judge’ – Lovren takes down some LFC fans on Twitter after 7-2 humbling

Former Liverpool centre-half Dejan Lovren had no time for critical fans on social media after the Reds 7-2 thrashing away at Aston Villa.

It was an embarrassing performance from our lads, up and down the pitch – but you have to admire the Croat fighting in the name of his mates online.

There were mixed messages from some Liverpool fans on Twitter, putting certain players to the sword and others being more reasonable and just saying they’re angry.

The cheekiest response from Dejan was to @OljLfc, who was slating Adrian – the defender said ‘you have no clue about professional football. Play FIFA and judge.’

While it’s a bit mental Lovren is even taking on Liverpool fans on Twitter, it may not be a bad thing for a few members of our online fan-base get a reality check.

That being said, a 7-2 loss is obviously unacceptable and the lads need to bounce back in a big way for the fans, the boss and themselves.

Take a look at the images below to see some more of his tweets from last night: