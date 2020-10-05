Liverpool expect quiet deadline day with trio of transfers thrown into doubt

Liverpool are expected to have a quiet deadline day, with Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson now set to remain at Anfield this month.

The trio were previously thought to be headed for the exit door and had garnered some interest from clubs in the Premier League and throughout Europe.

Shaqiri was omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the EFL Cup fixture against Arsenal, with Jurgen Klopp admitting this was because of stuff going on behind the scenes.

It now seems the Swiss flyer will stay with the Reds – at least until January – as Standard journalist David Lynch claims it’s unlikely a bid will materialise before the midnight deadline.

Grujic and Wilson are now expected to remain with Liverpool this month too, with no ‘suitable’ offers arriving for the want-away duo in recent weeks.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who reaffirms Jurgen Klopp is only willing to sanction permanent moves for either of the fringe players.

Including Shaqiri, the trio can play a role for Liverpool in the run-up to the New Year by offering squad depth, with Grujic and Shaq both impressing in the EFL Cup already this season.