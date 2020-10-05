Liverpool midfielder keen on move as Bundesliga clubs circle – report

Marko Grujic is expected to leave Liverpool today and Werder Bremen are the latest club to register their interest in the midfielder – but for a loan deal.

That’s according to Evening Standard journalist David Lynch, who is a very reliable source when it comes to matters relating to the Reds.

Werder Bremen leading the race for #LFC midfielder Marko Grujic. Player keen on the move and reports in Germany suggest it will be a loan. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 5, 2020

Grujic has been targeted by several Bundesliga clubs, after smashing it on loan with Hertha Berlin in Jurgen Klopp’s motherland.

The Serbian was linked with a move to Borussia Monchengladbach earlier in the window, with Liverpool asking for between £15million and £20million for the midfielder.

That claim was made by GOAL’s Neil Jones, who said the Premier League champions are hoping to recoup around £60million from sales before the window closes.

Rhian Brewster has already made his move to Sheffield United worth around £23million, and sales of Grujic and one of Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson are expected to raise close to £40million.

Grujic joined the Reds in 2016, but has only had one season as part of the squad, spending three of his four years out on loan.

Still considered a talented and very promising player, the Serbian should fetch a pretty penny if Liverpool are able to agree a permanent deal over a loan.