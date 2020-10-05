Liverpool open transfer talks for experienced goalkeeper after Aston Villa humiliation – report

Liverpool have reportedly made a move to sign experienced Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga as Jurgen Klopp assesses his options on transfer deadline day.

The Premier League champions were humiliated by Aston Villa last night, shipping seven goals and making it way too easy for the West Midlands outfit.

The boss is reportedly considering making a dramatic late move for Gazzaniga, with Alisson out injured for up to six weeks and Adrian far from convincing.

That’s according to the Independent, who claim Klopp was unimpressed with the Spaniard’s performance against Villa and has lost confidence in him.

The Liverpool Echo have attempted to quash this rumour, but it does make a great deal of sense and the suggestion won’t be ruled out until the window shuts.

Adrian got off to a great start at Anfield, but hasn’t be able to recapture the form he had at the start of last season – a late move for a new goalkeeper could be on the cards.

With Alisson out for up to six weeks, the Reds are going to need a back-up goalkeeper they can put their faith in and Gazzaniga could very well be that man.