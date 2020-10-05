(Video) Adrian’s keeping so bad Carra starts laughing, as Spaniard runs away from ball in bizarre clip

Adrian put in a pitiful performance for Liverpool as the reigning Premier League champions shipped seven goals to Aston Villa away from home.

The Spaniard shouldn’t take the blame in its entirety, but there were a few moments from yesterday’s game that didn’t flatter the experienced goalkeeper.

One such instance was when a Villa cross was put into the box and Ollie Watkins smashed a volley onto the cross-bar.

When the ball was delivered, Adrian actually ran to where it was going and ignored the run of the hat-trick hero.

On commentary duty, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher didn’t believe what he was seeing and couldn’t help but laugh at Adrian’s error.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):