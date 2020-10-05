(Video) Alisson will be out injured for up to six weeks, Klopp confirms

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson picked up an injury in training late last week and was unable to start against Aston Villa is the Reds’ 7-2 humbling.

It’s somewhat a hyperbole reaction from the footballing gods to have us ship seven goals to Villa in the first Premier League game this season without Ali – but it happened.

It’ll be Adrian’s lowest point during his stint in the starting XI, with the Brazilian now set to miss up to six weeks – Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Speaking after the game, the boss explained that Ali could return in four weeks, but it’s too early to say and he’s expecting the stopper to be missing for over a month.

