(Video) Klopp isn’t interested in pinning the blame on Adrian after 7-2 disaster

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t doesn’t want to make the Reds’ 7-2 loss to Aston Villa last night about any one person – and refuses to blame Adrian after a woeful performance.

In truth, the whole team should be embarrassed for delivering the boss his worst-ever defeat – but the most important thing is how the lads respond.

Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson played relatively well and offer a glimmer of hope that the Reds will bounce back in a big way after the international break.

