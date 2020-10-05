(Video) Klopp labels LFC squad “unlucky” after 7-2 thrashing at Villa Park

Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool were “unlucky” after getting thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa away from home.
We don’t entirely disagree with the boss, as a few of the Villains’ goals were complete deflection-ridden flukes.
But it should be said that it was a shambolic performance up and down the pitch, with only Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson able to say they played well.
The players will know this, though – and they don’t need to be screamed at to realise losing 7-2 as Liverpool players is unacceptable – that’s why Klopp won’t publicly throw them under the bus.
Take a watch of the video below:
