(Video) Klopp labels LFC squad “unlucky” after 7-2 thrashing at Villa Park

Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool were “unlucky” after getting thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa away from home.

We don’t entirely disagree with the boss, as a few of the Villains’ goals were complete deflection-ridden flukes.

But it should be said that it was a shambolic performance up and down the pitch, with only Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson able to say they played well.

The players will know this, though – and they don’t need to be screamed at to realise losing 7-2 as Liverpool players is unacceptable – that’s why Klopp won’t publicly throw them under the bus.

Take a watch of the video below: