(Video) Klopp says 7-2 loss “shouldn’t have happened” but isn’t interested in blaming individuals

Liverpool were thrashed 7-2 last night by Aston Villa in what will probably be the biggest shock result of the season – and we’re only four games in!

It was a shambled of a performance from the Reds, with mistakes up and down the pitch as only Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson able to say they played well.

Speaking after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp said the humbling “shouldn’t have happened” – but is now focused on how the Reds react to it, rather than blaming individuals.

Take a watch of the video below: