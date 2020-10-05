(Video) Salah’s best bits as Egyptian drops 9/10 performance despite Liverpool collapse

Mohamed Salah’s performance was one of the very few positives from Liverpool’s 7-2 mauling at Villa Park on Sunday night.

The Reds were simply just not at it, but the Egyptian – along with team-mates Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson – is able to keep his head held high.

Salah bagged a brace and was overall a constant threat to Aston Villa on the right-wing, despite the collapse of the rest of his team.

His best bits from the game actually make for decent viewing – just as long as you ignore the result!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):