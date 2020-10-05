Željko Buvač claims he did Jürgen Klopp’s job for him for 17 years in explosive interview

Former Liverpool coach Zeljko Buvac has sensationally claimed he is the mastermind behind the Premier League champions’ success, not Jurgen Klopp.

The Bosnian Serb worked with the German for 17 years, starting as the assistant manager at Mainz in 2001 and finishing up at Anfield in 2018.

There was very little noise from Liverpool when Buvac left, as Dutchman Pep Lijnders swiftly assumed the role of Klopp’s right-hand man after returning from NEC.

There was also very little noise from the Bosnian Serb too, until now – a new documentary has today been release which includes an interview with him.

As revealed by Nobel in a YouTube video, Buvac said he didn’t congratulate anyone at Liverpool for winning a domestic title for the first time in 30 years.

“I was happy for the fans, for the players. But I didn’t,” he said. “I did the job of a manager for all those 17 years, except speaking in public and giving interviews,” he continued.

“Apart from that, I had all the functions and tried to influence my team as much as I could to help them succeed. But I didn’t need that kind of attention.

“I don’t want to be a manager now. If Barcelona calls me then of course I’ll think about it but otherwise no.

“You say I’m here just to stay occupied and wait for a better chance. But if you knew what kind of offers I had rejected during the pause in my career you wouldn’t have said that.“

We at Empire of the Kop are honestly taken aback by what Buvac has said. It’s quite the claim to make, and we’re sure the boss will be furious when he gets wind of it.

There are clearly still some sour grapes in the fruit basket, but with very limited details on what’s actually happened behind the scenes, it’s impossible to work out what’s gone on.

But honestly, we don’t expect that to change – it would be out of character for Klopp to hit back at these claims. After all, we’ve won the Premier League and Champions League since Buvac’s departure – that perhaps says enough.