Barnes believes LFC have regressed over the last two years – but are still better than Man City

Liverpool legend John Barnes isn’t too impressed with what he’s seen from the Reds so far this season, with the former England great saying there has been a regression at Anfield.

Speaking about the Champions League winning side from the 2018/19 season, the club legend said that was the peak under Jurgen Klopp and we’ve got worse in more recent years.

“Two years ago, Liverpool were more consistent when they won the Champions League final and lost one game, I thought they played better then, than they did last season and now,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“Last year when they won the league matches, Man City obviously weren’t as good, but I believe that [Liverpool] played better two years ago.

“They have been consistent, for the last two years, you can nitpick to say whether last year was better than the year before.

“But they have been so consistent in the last 48 months and that’s reflected in the results on the pitch. The team have only lost a few games in two years which is a phenomenal achievement.”

It’s certainly not difficult to appreciate what Barnes has said, but we at Empire of the Kop aren’t sure if he’s accurate in his criticism.

Arguably, we were even better last season than we were in 2018/19 – storming the Premier League the way we did isn’t an easy task!

But missing out on the Champions League was obviously a bitter pill to swallow, and our form did take a tumble after the suspension of football around the word.

It remains to be seen if we’re going to kick on in a similar way in 2020/21, with us registering our first loss after just four league games – a stonking 7-2 loss to Aston Villa.

The Reds have been hit by some major absences so far this season, to be fair – with Alisson, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane all on the sidelines for the moment.