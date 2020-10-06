Former Sheffield United man thinks Liverpool were forced into selling Brewster

Sheffield United completed the signing of 20-year-old former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster earlier this month for a fee of around £24million.

It was surprising the deal wasn’t a loan, as Empire of the Kop understands that was the preferred option for Jurgen Klopp, with Chris Wilder being trusted to develop young stars.

Former Blades midfielder Michael Brown believes the Premier League champions were forced into the sale, suggesting Brewster would’ve had less chances at Anfield.

“It’s a big call for [Chris Wilder], [but] he likes him a lot. I think they’ve chased him all through the summer,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They’ve watched his development. He’s a good, young, hungry player and I think it’s a different option for Sheffield United. They seem to not be getting the goals.

“I don’t think Liverpool will have wanted to do a permanent deal – they may have been forced a little – but the bid is so good and the player wants to get playing so it probably suits all round.

“He would probably have had limited opportunities at Liverpool.”

It’s hard not to agree with Brown – Brewster would not have been a regular starter at Anfield, and would probably have only been used often in the FA Cup.

The Reds have been eliminated from the EFL Cup, so that erases half of the opportunities young and fringe players will get this season.

Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota seem to be getting a fair few chances so far, but of course they’ve played at a higher level than Brewster.

The move to Sheffield will be a good thing for the starlet – it’ll be a chance to get some regular first team action in a top league, and we hope he smashes it.