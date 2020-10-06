James Milner’s brilliant message to fans should give Liverpool supporters clarity

James Milner came off the bench in the 7-2 humbling we received on Sunday by Aston Villa – but like his team-mates – he wasn’t up to the job.

It was a drastically poor performance from all, but one in which every bit of bad luck went against us. We had a stonewall penalty in the first-half, and three giant deflections that cost us – although Jurgen Klopp rightly suggested this was because our blocks were not good enough.

Milner has posted on Twitter, explaining that the level we hit was simply not acceptable and has vowed to bounce back.

With the international break, fans will be stewing on the result for a fortnight, with the Everton game at Goodison Park up next…

Jurgen Klopp will surely bring his captain Jordan Henderson back, while Milner himself might be in contention for a start given he’ll be at Melwood on the training ground having retired from international duty a while back.