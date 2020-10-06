Liverpool expect Shaqiri to leave in January, despite no offers this summer – report

Xherdan Shaqiri failed to secure a move away from Liverpool this summer, but is already aware he isn’t part of Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans.

The Swiss flyer is actually off to a decent start this season, bagging a wonderful free-kick against Lincoln City in the Reds’ 7-2 win in the EFL Cup.

According to GOAL, Liverpool are expecting Shaqiri to make his move in January now – after no bids were made for the winger this summer, despite interest.

With the signings of Takumi Minamino last year and Diogo Jota this summer – and the continued development of Harvey Elliott – our No.23 isn’t expected to get much game time.

MORE: Liverpool have registration issue and Grujic will now be frozen out until Jan

The Reds have one too many non-homegrown players, as per Premier League regulations, and it was between Shaq and Marko Grujic for the last spot in the squad.

That’s according to Evening Standard reporter David Lynch, who reckons the Serbian midfielder will now bide his time with the U23s and get his move in January too.

It’s a dire situation for both players, and a shame Liverpool couldn’t work something out to their benefit, but hopefully they’ll stay fit for a couple of months and broker deals with new clubs in the winter.