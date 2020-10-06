Liverpool have registration issue and Grujic will now be frozen out until Jan

We think this is pretty poor from Liverpool – and can’t see why a loan deal until January wouldn’t have benefited…

But now the club is left with a situation in which Marko Grujic was not allowed an exit on deadline day, but won’t be allowed to feature in the Premier League until the New Year.

That’s because of registration rules involving Non-Home Grown Players – and we’re currently at capacity.

A side can have a squad of 25 with 18 non-home growns and seven that have to be home-grown – which is our current size.

Players under 21 do not count towards the total – and neither do those over that age and brought through the Academy – but our current roster means Grujic is going to miss out.

The Serb will now only be able to play U23 football until the New Year unless we loan him to the Championship – a level far beyond his ability – considering we were knocked out of the EFL Cup.

We understand the club’s insistence on getting a fair price for its players, but this is shoddy and detrimental to his career – considering he’s done nothing wrong.