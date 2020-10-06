Liverpool need to follow Juventus’ example & stop players from travelling for international games – opinion

In the light of the news that Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third player in the squad to reveal a diagnosis in the last ten days, it’s time for the Reds to take action.

Over in Italy, champions Juventus are currently keeping their players in a bubble, which means they’re only allowed to train with each-other and not travel for international fixtures.

Liverpool now need to follow the example made by the Serie A club and block their players from travelling abroad and mixing with other teams.

It’s obviously not an ideal scenario, especially for the nations involved, but we aren’t living in normal times – there is an ongoing global pandemic and it needs to be taken seriously.

The relentless testing by clubs seems to be a good measure to keep players and staff safe, but it’s clearly not enough to ensure nobody gets infected when they leave the training ground.

Shaqiri, Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane have all tested positive for the virus in the last ten days.

If there isn’t action taken very soon it will only get worse, and before we know it European football will be suspended again and COVID-19 will infect yet another part of our lives.