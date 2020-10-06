Liverpool tipped to sign Championship goalkeeper on short-term deal – report

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been given some advice by former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who believes the Reds should dip into the Championship to bolster their squad.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs to buy and sell with each-other and in Europe has ended, but teams in the EFL are still able to broker deals.

This means the Reds could attempt to prise a player from the English second division, should Klopp and see fit.

Robinson has suggested the champions should go for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland on a short-term loan deal, following a fresh injury for Alisson.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said the Reds could strike a deal. “If Alisson is going to be out for [up to six weeks], Liverpool are going to have to look at it,” he said.

“While the domestic window is still open we may see Liverpool do some business. There is a lot of good goalkeepers that are not playing football right now.

“I can see Liverpool signing the likes of Jack Butland on a short-term deal. They need somebody like that. A player that has the experience of handling big games.”

While we certainly wouldn’t suggest Liverpool are too good to take players from the Championship, we just aren’t sure there is anything in the idea.

Butland could serve as a better back-up option than Adrian, who has struggled for form over the last 12 months, but we can’t see Klopp going for it.

It’s not outside the realms of possibility, mind you – with the Reds once bringing in Steven Caulker on a short-term basis to help with a defensive injury crisis.

One to watch, Reds – but we aren’t going to tell you to hold your breath this time.