Manchester United’s embarrassing Sancho failure puts Liverpool as prime contenders in 2021, with ‘Klopp keeping himself abreast of situation’

Manchester United didn’t sign Jadon Sancho, in the end.

The Old Trafford club were chasing the England winger all summer, but Borussia Dortmund gave them a €120m price-tag and a deadline to get the deal done – and United refused to meet either.

The Athletic has published a long report on the many, many failings and mistakes made by Ed Woodward and the United transfer team – and it’s pretty shocking – in truth.

Interestingly though, they claim that, ‘Sources say the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was keeping himself abreast of Sancho’s situation,’ throughout – and that Sancho was never ‘desperate’ to join United anyway.

In fact, he felt ‘undervalued’ by their offers – both in terms of the transfer fee and wages.

Sancho will surely depart Dortmund next summer, but we’d suggest that the manner in which the German giants’ relationship with United has now soured – not to mention Sancho’s opinion of them as a potential suitor – puts them out of contention.

Klopp is a big fan and next summer might be the time to make a marquee new signing to help bolster the frontline.

Sancho fits the bill, of course – but it’s not like we really need to worry about 2021 just yet.

We’ve just lost 7-2 and have far more pressing concerns closer to home.