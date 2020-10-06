Many LFC fans angry at Buvac for disrespectful comments: ‘We got better after he left…’

Posted by
Many LFC fans angry at Buvac for disrespectful comments: ‘We got better after he left…’

We actually think what has gone on with Jurgen Klopp and Zeljko Buvac is pretty sad.

The pair were very close friends and a pair when it came to management, too – but in 2018, the Serb departed Anfield acrimoniously and in a cloud of confusion.

He and Klopp haven’t spoken since, after it became apparent Buvac didn’t appreciate the increased influence of Pep Lijnders on the training ground. The Dutchman now has his old job, of course.

“All these 18 years, I felt like I was the head coach. I was doing the same job (as Klopp), I just didn’t have the attention, the interviews, but I didn’t need it. I was just doing my job, trying to make the team succeed. I was just in the shadows,” Buvac said yesterday in the Athletic

The Serb also claimed he didn’t congratulate Klopp for winning the title – stating he was only happy for the fans and not the staff…

These comments are pretty vicious, in fairness. And it makes us wonder what really happened between the pair.

It was obviously quite nasty, but we’re not really sure what Buvac gains from coming washing his laundry in public two years later.

Liverpool have excelled without him, and his absence hasn’t exactly been felt.

Reds online were disappointed by the interview, to say the least.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top