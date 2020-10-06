Many LFC fans angry at Buvac for disrespectful comments: ‘We got better after he left…’

We actually think what has gone on with Jurgen Klopp and Zeljko Buvac is pretty sad.

The pair were very close friends and a pair when it came to management, too – but in 2018, the Serb departed Anfield acrimoniously and in a cloud of confusion.

He and Klopp haven’t spoken since, after it became apparent Buvac didn’t appreciate the increased influence of Pep Lijnders on the training ground. The Dutchman now has his old job, of course.

“All these 18 years, I felt like I was the head coach. I was doing the same job (as Klopp), I just didn’t have the attention, the interviews, but I didn’t need it. I was just doing my job, trying to make the team succeed. I was just in the shadows,” Buvac said yesterday in the Athletic.

The Serb also claimed he didn’t congratulate Klopp for winning the title – stating he was only happy for the fans and not the staff…

These comments are pretty vicious, in fairness. And it makes us wonder what really happened between the pair.

It was obviously quite nasty, but we’re not really sure what Buvac gains from coming washing his laundry in public two years later.

Liverpool have excelled without him, and his absence hasn’t exactly been felt.

Reds online were disappointed by the interview, to say the least.

I don't really see what Zeljko Buvac has to gain in coming out with what he's said regarding his role with Klopp. It does really make you wonder what made him leave the club. — Matt 🏆 (@FalseFMatt) October 5, 2020

Why is Buvac crawling out of the woodwork now? 🤷🏽‍♀ — Simran Alexander-Arnold 🌸✨ (@_Simraann_) October 5, 2020

Buvac isn't here anymore so not arsed what he's got to say. Fuck him. — Tim Bolton * (@timbolton1) October 5, 2020

Why is Buvac piping up? We literally achieved more without him ffs. — Legend Eski ( Matt ) (@LegendEskimoBoy) October 5, 2020

Absolutely desperate to know what really went on between Klopp and Buvac. Heard a few rumours that were supposed to be accurate but never confirmed. He really does feel aggrieved though. — . (@wr_ghty) October 5, 2020

Checked the comments Buvac made. Some people really wanted Buvac back. He didn't have a courtesy to address the club & fans when he left. Now he waited for a bad performance to come out & spew shit. Buvac considered himself manager. But we won trophies after he left. Bitter twat. — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) October 5, 2020

We got better after Buvac left. He can say what he wants. No one is arsed. — Ian Young ⚽️🎬📖📱 (@ianyoungkop) October 5, 2020