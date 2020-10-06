Shaqiri slams transfer rumours & claims he “decided to stay” with Liverpool this summer

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, but no palatable bids arrived for the Switzerland international and he remained.

Despite reports – like this one by GOAL – stating the winger is no longer in Jurgen Klopp’s plans, he has now claimed he “decided to stay” with the Premier League champions.

Speaking to Berner Zeitung (as translated by Sport Witness), Shaqiri reiterated that he has a long-term deal with the Reds and is happy.

“The media write a lot, but in the end I’m with Liverpool. I have a long-term contract, and I really feel good. I have decided to stay with LFC. In football, there is always speculation,” he said.

“I think the national team [matches] comes at a good time to be able to play again and then attack stronger when I go back to Liverpool.”

With Shaq sticking around, Liverpool have 19 non-homegrown players in their squad, which means – according to Standard journalist David Lynch – that Marko Grujic will be relegated to the U23s squad, as clubs are only allowed to register 18 with the Premier League and Champions League.

The Serbian was also touted for a move away from Liverpool this summer, but again no suitable bids arrived for the want-away star, with the pandemic forcing some clubs to be a bit more careful with their money this summer.

It’s pretty poor form from the Reds, who perhaps should have done more to make sure this wasn’t the reality for Grujic – but we can understand why potential short-term loans weren’t feasible.