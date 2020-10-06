Shaqiri the third Liverpool player to test postitive for COVID-19 in less than two weeks

Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation, the Swiss FA have confirmed.

The Liverpool winger is on international duty and it’s not yet clear where or how he contracted the virus.

Another positive COVID-19 test for #LFC as the Swiss FA announce Xherdan Shaqiri has been diagnosed. "Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 6, 2020

MORE: Liverpool expect Shaqiri to leave in January, despite no offers this summer – report

Shaqiri becomes the third Liverpool player to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last ten days, after Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane.

All three players must now self-isolate for a period of ten days, with our new midfield signing expected to re-join first team training the soonest.

Shaqiri had been linked with a move away from Anfield all summer long – but despite interest, there was a lack of concrete bids for the winger.

The Switzerland international was absent from the Reds’ EFL Cup clash against Arsenal, which was a surprise given his performance in the previous round.

Jurgen Klopp explained that there was something going on behind the scenes, referring to a possible transfer for the winger, and that’s why he wasn’t picked.

No move was agreed and now Shaqiri will remain with Liverpool – until January at the very least – but he is expected to depart Anfield next year.