Two Manchester United legends want van Dijk at Old Trafford after the weekend’s mishaps

Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke both picked Virgil van Dijk as their ideal Manchester United signing – if they could bring in any player on the planet.

The ex-Premier League winning strike-duo made the comments after United’s 6-1 loss to Spurs, in which the world’s most expensive centre-back Harry Maguire was utterly dire.

In fairness, VVD and Joe Gomez were not much better a few hours later against Aston Villa, but we think they, and especially van Dijk, have earned their stripes over the past three years!

‘I would sign Van Dijk or bring back Jaap Stam out of retirement!’ Cole told Sky Sports, cited in the Metro.

Dwight Yorke added: ‘I would sign Van Dijk or a Van Dijk quality defender.’

There are not many van Dijk quality defenders about, of course.

The Dutchman hasn’t enjoyed a great start to the season, which errors v Leeds and Villa leading to goals – but we still obviously back him as the best on the planet.

We’re hoping the blip on Sunday will be just that, and the Reds will be able to bounce back in the Merseyside Derby in a fortnight.