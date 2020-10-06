(Video) Salah beats Shaq, Jones, Taki & Mane to LFC’s goal of the month with monster strike

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah has won the Reds’ goal of the month for September with an absolute thunderbolt against Leeds United on the opening week of the Premier League season.

The Egyptian was up against stiff competition this time around, with team-mates Xherdan Shaqiri, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane also scoring worldies.

Salah’s goal against Leeds was his second on the way to a hat-trick, and was a self-set half-volley into the top right corner – the goalkeeper had no chance!

Take a look at all five nominated goals below (via LFC):